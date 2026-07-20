(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr [Image 6 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr

    GERMANY

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    New rails are laid in layers on June 5 for the tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing construction in collaboration with U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, and German construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9826634
    VIRIN: 260605-A-QM295-3019
    Resolution: 4531x3025
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr [Image 15 of 15], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery