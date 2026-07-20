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New rails are laid in layers on June 5 for the tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing construction in collaboration with U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, and German construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)