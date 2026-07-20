New rails are laid in layers on June 5 for the tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing construction in collaboration with U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, and German construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9826634
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-QM295-3019
|Resolution:
|4531x3025
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr [Image 15 of 15], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.