The first buildings rise on the construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany on June 3, 2026. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9826628
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-QM295-3008
|Resolution:
|4802x3206
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex [Image 15 of 15], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.