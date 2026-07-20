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The first buildings rise on the construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany on June 3, 2026. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)