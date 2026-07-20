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    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex [Image 3 of 15]

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    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex

    GERMANY

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The first buildings rise on the construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany on June 3, 2026. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9826628
    VIRIN: 260604-A-QM295-3008
    Resolution: 4802x3206
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex [Image 15 of 15], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day

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