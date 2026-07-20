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Gravel is compacted and guide marks are visible on June 5 for the for the tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This railway system supports the readiness of U.S. and NATO forces, allowing them to mobilize military vehicles and equipment for troop deployment and training purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)