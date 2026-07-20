Gravel is compacted and guide marks are visible on June 5 for the for the tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This railway system supports the readiness of U.S. and NATO forces, allowing them to mobilize military vehicles and equipment for troop deployment and training purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9826633
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-QM295-3017
|Resolution:
|3803x5696
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr [Image 15 of 15], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.