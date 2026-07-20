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    2026 Europe District Org Day [Image 15 of 15]

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    2026 Europe District Org Day

    GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    We celebrated the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with an Organization Day and Engineer Muster. It was a great opportunity to reflect on the impact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District has on U.S. national interests overseas reinforcing regional security and deterring threats as well as USACE and the Army's 250 years of history! (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9826618
    VIRIN: 260618-A-QM295-1127
    Resolution: 4567x3049
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Europe District Org Day [Image 15 of 15], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    construction site for the Operational Readiness Training Complex
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    tracks and railheads repair project in Grafenwoehr
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day
    2026 Europe District Org Day

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