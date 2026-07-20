2026 Europe District Org Day

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We celebrated the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with an Organization Day and Engineer Muster. It was a great opportunity to reflect on the impact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District has on U.S. national interests overseas reinforcing regional security and deterring threats as well as USACE and the Army's 250 years of history! (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)