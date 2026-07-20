An Airman assigned to the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance unit marshals a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2026. Airmen under the Phoenix AMU were responsible for making aircraft 8199 serviceable after five years of depot repair. Now ready to return to the fleet, the aircraft marks a significant first step in the Phoenix AMU’s current and future capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 22:52
|Photo ID:
|9826214
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-VE343-1108
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
No keywords found.