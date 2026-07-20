A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft sits on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2026. This particular C-17, aircraft 8199, had been in depot repair for five years, having severe structural damage that prevented it from returning to the fleet. Having now been accepted by the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, aircraft 8199 was one of the first major projects taken by the Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit, the new AMU assigned to the 7th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 22:52
|Photo ID:
|9826210
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-VE343-1042
|Resolution:
|4238x2823
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
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