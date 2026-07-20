Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Mikolai, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician for the Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit, navigates faults aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 27, 2026. Mikolai troubleshooted the electronic systems aboard the aircraft as part of an acceptance package inspection, which helps determine if an aircraft left in depot is operationally ready to return to the fleet. This was one of many inspections performed by the newly formed Phoenix AMU, a section of the 62d Maintenance Group dedicated to ensuring all of the C-17s under the 7th Airlift Squadron are fit to flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)