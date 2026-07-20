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    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU [Image 3 of 9]

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    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62d Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Mikolai, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician for the Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit, navigates faults aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 27, 2026. Mikolai troubleshooted the electronic systems aboard the aircraft as part of an acceptance package inspection, which helps determine if an aircraft left in depot is operationally ready to return to the fleet. This was one of many inspections performed by the newly formed Phoenix AMU, a section of the 62d Maintenance Group dedicated to ensuring all of the C-17s under the 7th Airlift Squadron are fit to flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:52
    Photo ID: 9826206
    VIRIN: 260327-F-FZ485-1168
    Resolution: 2979x1986
    Size: 885.42 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU

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    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    AMU
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    maintenance
    C-17

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