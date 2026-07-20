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    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU [Image 6 of 9]

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    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62d Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance unit prepares to marshal a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2026. This particular C-17, aircraft 8199, had been in depot repair for five years, having severe structural damage that prevented it from returning to the fleet. Having now been accepted by the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, aircraft 8199 was one of the first major projects taken by the Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit, the new AMU assigned to the 7th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:52
    Photo ID: 9826212
    VIRIN: 260608-F-VE343-1075
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU
    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU

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    Maintaining Airlift Effectiveness: 62d AMXS stands up Phoenix AMU

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    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    AMU
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    maintenance
    C-17

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