Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

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U.S. Army Spc. Angel Adonis Contreras Lopez, assigned to Golf Company, 162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, participates in a demonstration of survival tactics during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)