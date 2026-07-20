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    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques [Image 4 of 11]

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    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

    BANGLADESH

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Erin Solis Guzman assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, tries food provided by Bangladesh Army soldiers as a part of a demonstration of survival tactics during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9824059
    VIRIN: 260719-A-HF218-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

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    survival
    partnership
    tigerlightning
    tigerlightning26
    tl26
    tigerlightning2026

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