Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

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U.S. Army Sgt. Erin Solis Guzman assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, tries food provided by Bangladesh Army soldiers as a part of a demonstration of survival tactics during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)