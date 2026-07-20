Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

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A Bangladesh Army soldier assigned to the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conducts a survival tactics demonstration during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)