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    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques [Image 5 of 11]

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    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

    BANGLADESH

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Bangladesh Army Maj. Nafis Irtiza, assigned to1st Parachute Commando Battalion, leads U.S. Army Soldiers on a walk through the jungle for a demonstration of survival tactics during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9824060
    VIRIN: 260719-A-HF218-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques
    Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    JungleOperations
    tigerlightning
    tigerlightning26
    tl26

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