Bangladesh Army Maj. Nafis Irtiza, assigned to 1st Parachute Comando Battalion, leads U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon Army National on a walk through the jungle for a demonstration of survival tactics during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 05:58
|Photo ID:
|9824061
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-HF218-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|BD
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.