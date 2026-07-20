Key leaders and U.S. Soldiers learn Bangladesh Commando survival techniques

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Bangladesh Army Maj. Nafis Irtiza, assigned to 1st Parachute Comando Battalion, leads U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon Army National on a walk through the jungle for a demonstration of survival tactics during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)