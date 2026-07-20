USS Tucson holds change of command

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260716-N-JI554-1238 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2026) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sean Genis, left, relieves U.S. Navy Cmdr. Vincent Bove, right, as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) while Capt. Christopher Carter, commander, Submarine Squadron 15 presides over the change of command ceremony, July 16, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Tucson is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Michael Orourke)