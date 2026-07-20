260716-N-EH855-1111 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. Jeffrey Fassbender, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 7, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), July 16, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Tucson is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 01:49
|Photo ID:
|9823922
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-EH855-1111
|Resolution:
|8117x5411
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tucson holds change of command [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Tucson Holds Change of Command
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