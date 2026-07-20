USS Tucson holds change of command

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260716-N-EH855-1084 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2026) – A color guard presents the colors during a change of command ceremony for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), July 16, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Tucson is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)