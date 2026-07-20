260716-N-JI554-1048 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2026) – Members of the official party salute during the performance of the national anthem during a change of command ceremony held aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), July 16, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Tucson is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Michael Orourke)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 01:49
|Photo ID:
|9823939
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-JI554-1048
|Resolution:
|6987x4652
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tucson holds change of command [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Michael Orourke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Tucson Holds Change of Command
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