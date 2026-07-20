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    USS Tucson holds change of command [Image 12 of 21]

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    USS Tucson holds change of command

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260716-N-EH855-1180 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2026) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Vincent Bove, commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony, July 16, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Tucson is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 01:49
    Photo ID: 9823926
    VIRIN: 260716-N-EH855-1180
    Resolution: 7905x5270
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Tucson holds change of command [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Tucson holds change of command
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    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command
    USS Tucson holds change of command

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    USS Tucson
    Submarine Squadron 15
    SUBPAC
    SSN 770
    change of command
    Guam

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