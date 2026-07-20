USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, assess and treat a simulated casualty during the Medical Simulation Training Center lane at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The realistic training scenario evaluated competitors’ ability to prioritize treatment, communicate with teammates and provide lifesaving care while operating in a simulated combat environment during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)