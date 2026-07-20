U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, assess and treat a simulated casualty during the Medical Simulation Training Center lane at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The realistic training scenario evaluated competitors’ ability to prioritize treatment, communicate with teammates and provide lifesaving care while operating in a simulated combat environment during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 23:36
|Photo ID:
|9823829
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-HJ041-1678
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.