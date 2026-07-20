USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary MilitaryIntelligence Brigade, evacuate a simulated casualty during the Medical Simulation Training Center lane at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The lane challenged competitors to integrate casualty evacuation procedures with tactical movement while maintaining mission effectiveness during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)