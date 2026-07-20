U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division compete in the rowing portion of the Workout of the Day (WOD) event at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, held July 20-24, tests Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on physical fitness, technical proficiency and teamwork to determine who will represent U.S. Army Pacific at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 23:36
|Photo ID:
|9823822
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-A4433-5390
|Resolution:
|6364x4195
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.