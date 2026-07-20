USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade run a half-mile lap during the Workout of the Day (WOD) event at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, held July 20-24, tests Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on physical fitness, technical proficiency and teamwork to determine who will represent U.S. Army Pacific at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)