(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Healy, assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, performs an overhead weight exercise during the Workout of the Day (WOD) event at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, held July 20-24, tests Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on physical fitness, technical proficiency and teamwork to determine who will represent U.S. Army Pacific at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 23:36
    Photo ID: 9823819
    VIRIN: 260722-D-A4433-9104
    Resolution: 6135x4441
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    best squad competition
    wtbd
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPACBSC
    BSC 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery