U.S. Navy Sailors and Coast Guardsmen salute the Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) as it pulls into the Puget Sound for the Navy Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabella Jerome)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 22:38
|Photo ID:
|9823813
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-WT100-1294
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships [Image 10 of 10], by SN Isabella Jerome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.