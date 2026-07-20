Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships

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U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Third Class Graham Lott is hoisted into the MH-65E “Dolphin” helicopter during a search and rescue demonstration in the Puget Sound as part of Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabella Jerome)