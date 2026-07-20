Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships

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Citizens in Washington watch as the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) pulls into the Puget Sound for Seattle Seafair Fleet Week, Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabella Jerome)