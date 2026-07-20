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    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships [Image 8 of 10]

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    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Isabella Jerome 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Coast Guardsmen salute the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) as it pulls into the Puget Sound for Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabella Jerome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9823811
    VIRIN: 260721-N-WT100-1265
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships [Image 10 of 10], by SN Isabella Jerome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships
    Seattle Fleet Week Search and Rescue Demo And Parade Of Ships

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    TAGS

    Seattle Fleet Week
    Navy
    Community Relations
    SeattleFW26
    SFW26

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