A K1000 drone prepares to land during a test flight in support of Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 presents U.S. Army, joint and multinational allies and partners the opportunity to demonstrate and experiment with emerging technologies that may contribute to future warfare capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:32
|Photo ID:
|9823669
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-HV350-1069
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6) [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angeles Cruz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.