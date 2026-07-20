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    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6) [Image 5 of 5]

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    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    A K1000 drone prepares to land during a test flight in support of Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 presents U.S. Army, joint and multinational allies and partners the opportunity to demonstrate and experiment with emerging technologies that may contribute to future warfare capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:32
    Photo ID: 9823669
    VIRIN: 260718-A-HV350-1069
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6) [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angeles Cruz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)

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    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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