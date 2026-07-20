U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)

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A K1000 drone prepares to land during a test flight in support of Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 presents U.S. Army, joint and multinational allies and partners the opportunity to demonstrate and experiment with emerging technologies that may contribute to future warfare capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)