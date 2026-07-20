U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, train with unmanned aircraft system operators during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 is focused on experimenting with future warfighting capabilities, demonstrating interoperability, and integrating joint and multinational participants and systems across vast distances and multiple domains. (Photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:34
|Photo ID:
|9823663
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-HV350-1015
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6) [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angeles Cruz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.