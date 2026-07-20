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    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6) [Image 2 of 5]

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    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, train with unmanned aircraft system operators during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 is focused on experimenting with future warfighting capabilities, demonstrating interoperability, and integrating joint and multinational participants and systems across vast distances and multiple domains. (Photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:34
    Photo ID: 9823663
    VIRIN: 260718-A-HV350-1015
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.51 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6) [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angeles Cruz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)
    U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)

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    PC-C6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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