U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)

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U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, train with unmanned aircraft system operators during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 is focused on experimenting with future warfighting capabilities, demonstrating interoperability, and integrating joint and multinational participants and systems across vast distances and multiple domains. (Photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)