U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6)

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A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, prepares to launch a K1000 drone during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 allows the Army, joint force and multinational participants to experiment and collect data on emerging capabilities in support of transformation efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)