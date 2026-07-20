U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, train with unmanned aircraft system operators during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 is focused on experimenting with future warfighting capabilities, demonstrating interoperability, and integrating joint and multinational participants and systems across vast distances and multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:33
|Photo ID:
|9823667
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-HV350-1032
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers test K1000 drone during Project Convergence Capstone 6(PC-C6) [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angeles Cruz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.