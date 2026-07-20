First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

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Soldiers assigned to the 191st Regional Support Group and the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participated in a First-Term Soldiers Lunch during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 20, 2026. First-term Soldiers, who are serving within their first year after graduating from Basic Combat Training, met with senior leaders to discuss military career development, Army expectations and professional growth. The event promoted unit cohesion, strengthened esprit de corps and provided junior Soldiers the opportunity to ask questions, receive mentorship and gain insight into opportunities for continued service. The meal was prepared and served by culinary specialists assigned to the 295th Quartermaster Field Feeding Team, demonstrating the unit's role in sustaining Soldiers during training. The event promoted unit cohesion, strengthened esprit de corps and provided junior Soldiers with the opportunity to ask questions, receive mentorship and gain insight into opportunities for continued service.