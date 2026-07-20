First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

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Soldiers assigned to the 191st Regional Support Group and the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participated in a First-Term Soldiers Lunch during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 20, 2026. During the cake-cutting part of the ceremony, the oldest Soldier, the youngest Soldier, and a senior leader joined hands on a ceremonial saber before cutting the cake. The tradition symbolizes the passing of knowledge, experience and Army values from one generation of Soldiers to the next. The oldest Soldier represents the Army's heritage and institutional knowledge, the youngest Soldier represents its future, and the senior leader signifies the leadership and mentorship that connects both generations.