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    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training [Image 5 of 9]

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    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the 191st Regional Support Group and the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participated in a First-Term Soldiers Lunch during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 20, 2026. First-term Soldiers, who are serving within their first year after graduating from Basic Combat Training, met with senior leaders to discuss military career development, Army expectations and professional growth. The event promoted unit cohesion, strengthened esprit de corps, and provided junior Soldiers the opportunity to ask questions, receive mentorship, and gain insight into opportunities for continued service. During the event, first-term Soldiers also received Puerto Rico Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention hats to recognize and welcome them into their units.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9821460
    VIRIN: 260720-Z-GH656-1005
    Resolution: 4154x2983
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

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