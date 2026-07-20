(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    3678th Combat Sustainment Support Brigade Chaplain Elias Toledo gives his opening remarks during the First-Term Soldiers Lunch during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 20, 2026. First-term Soldiers, who are serving within their first year after graduating from Basic Combat Training, met with senior leaders to discuss military career development, Army expectations, and professional growth. The event promoted unit cohesion, strengthened esprit de corps and provided junior Soldiers with the opportunity to ask questions, receive mentorship and gain insight into opportunities for continued service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9821446
    VIRIN: 260720-Z-GH656-1004
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training
    First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Termers Lunch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery