First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

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3678th Combat Sustainment Support Brigade Chaplain Elias Toledo gives his opening remarks during the First-Term Soldiers Lunch during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 20, 2026. First-term Soldiers, who are serving within their first year after graduating from Basic Combat Training, met with senior leaders to discuss military career development, Army expectations, and professional growth. The event promoted unit cohesion, strengthened esprit de corps and provided junior Soldiers with the opportunity to ask questions, receive mentorship and gain insight into opportunities for continued service.