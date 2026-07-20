First-Term Soldiers Connect With Leaders During Annual Training

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Soldiers assigned to the 191st Regional Support Group and the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participated in a First-Term Soldiers Lunch during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 20, 2026. First-term Soldiers, who are serving within their first year after graduating from Basic Combat Training, met with senior leaders to discuss military career development, Army expectations and professional growth. During the event, Col. Lorenzo, commander of the 191st Regional Support Group, addressed the Soldiers, emphasizing leadership, discipline, professional development and the importance of continued service. The event promoted unit cohesion, strengthened esprit de corps and provided junior Soldiers with the opportunity to ask questions, receive mentorship and gain insight into opportunities for continued service.