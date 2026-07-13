Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

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In the aftermath of Super Typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi, residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are continuing their road to recovery. Northern Marianas College, the islands’ premier higher-education institution, suffered significant structural damage from Typhoon Sinlaku. To support the institution's recovery and ensure educational continuity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and its contractors are constructing 18 modular classrooms and two restrooms. They are currently drilling into the foundation to place mounting bolts for the 18 modular units arriving this week, July 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)