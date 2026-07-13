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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan [Image 2 of 7]

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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Joe Fentress, Recovery Field Office Safety Manager, Sinlaku Recovery Mission in Saipan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE); and Thomas Hanby, Construction Representative, Northern Marians College (NMC) and Koblerville Elementary School, USACE both oversee the contractors work to ensure: design criteria is followed and follow general safety requirements are adhere to based on USACE’s safety regulations, July 18, 2026. Hanby comes from the USACE San Francisco District and Fentress is from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 00:00
    Photo ID: 9819522
    VIRIN: 260718-A-CQ138-1361
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan [Image 7 of 7], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

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    #CNMI
    #DisasterRecovery
    #USACEPOH
    #USACE
    #SuperTyphoonSinlaku

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