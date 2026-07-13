Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joe Fentress, Recovery Field Office Safety Manager, Sinlaku Recovery Mission in Saipan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE); and Thomas Hanby, Construction Representative, Northern Marians College (NMC) and Koblerville Elementary School, USACE both oversee the contractors work to ensure: design criteria is followed and follow general safety requirements are adhere to based on USACE’s safety regulations, July 18, 2026. Hanby comes from the USACE San Francisco District and Fentress is from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)