In the aftermath of Super Typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi, residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are continuing their road to recovery. Northern Marianas College, the islands’ premier higher-education institution, suffered significant structural damage from Typhoon Sinlaku. To support the institution's recovery and ensure educational continuity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and its contractors are constructing 18 modular classrooms and two restrooms, July 18, 2026. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facilities is projected for late fall. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9819521
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-CQ138-1352
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan [Image 7 of 7], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.