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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan [Image 5 of 7]

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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Post-Super Typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi, residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are continuing their road to recovery. Northern Marianas College, the islands’ top higher-education institution, suffered significant structural damage from Typhoon Sinlaku. To support the institution's recovery and ensure educational continuity, USACE and its contractors are constructing 18 modular classrooms and two restrooms. Currently, the some contractors are excavating by hand to prepare for concreate pads for the arrival of the 18 mobile units, July 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 23:59
    Photo ID: 9819528
    VIRIN: 260718-A-CQ138-1379
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.79 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan [Image 7 of 7], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

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    #CNMI
    #DisasterRecovery
    #USACEPOH
    #USACE
    #SuperTyphoonSinlaku

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