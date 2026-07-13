Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

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Post-Super Typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi, residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are continuing their road to recovery. Northern Marianas College, the islands’ top higher-education institution, suffered significant structural damage from Typhoon Sinlaku. To support the institution's recovery and ensure educational continuity, USACE and its contractors are constructing 18 modular classrooms and two restrooms. Currently, the some contractors are excavating by hand to prepare for concreate pads for the arrival of the 18 mobile units, July 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)