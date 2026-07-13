Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

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Northern Marianas College (NMC), the islands’ top higher-education institution, suffered significant structural damage from Typhoon Sinlaku. To support the institution's recovery and ensure educational continuity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and its contractors are constructing 18 modular classrooms and two restrooms. Currently, contractors are drilling into the foundation to place mounting bolts for the 18 modular units arriving this week, which is for anchoring the units to the foundation, July 18, 2026. Because NMC is the primary higher-education institution on the island, completing the classrooms on a significantly accelerated timeline is a top priority for USACE. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)