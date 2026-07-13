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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan [Image 4 of 7]

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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Northern Marianas College (NMC), the islands’ top higher-education institution, suffered significant structural damage from Typhoon Sinlaku. To support the institution's recovery and ensure educational continuity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and its contractors are constructing 18 modular classrooms and two restrooms. Currently, contractors are drilling into the foundation to place mounting bolts for the 18 modular units arriving this week, which is for anchoring the units to the foundation, July 18, 2026. Because NMC is the primary higher-education institution on the island, completing the classrooms on a significantly accelerated timeline is a top priority for USACE. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 00:00
    Photo ID: 9819527
    VIRIN: 260718-A-CQ138-1371
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan [Image 7 of 7], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan
    Update on Northern Marianas College in Saipan

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    #CNMI
    #DisasterRecovery
    #USACEPOH
    #USACE
    #SuperTyphoonSinlaku

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