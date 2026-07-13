191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 191st Regional Support Group conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2025.



Newly inducted noncommissioned officers from the 191st RSG and the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, participated in the time-honored tradition before an audience of senior noncommissioned officers from the Puerto Rico National Guard. The ceremony featured Command Sgt. Maj. Alfredo Rodriguez as the guest speaker. During the Induction Ceremony, newly promoted Sergeants step onto the stage to physically sign a copy of the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer. This solemn act functions as a symbolic, unwritten contract between the new leader, the Command Sergeant Major, and the entire NCO Corps, cementing their absolute commitment to professional excellence.