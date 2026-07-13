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    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

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    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The 191st Regional Support Group conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2025.

    Newly inducted noncommissioned officers from the 191st RSG and the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, participated in the time-honored tradition before an audience of senior noncommissioned officers from the Puerto Rico National Guard. The ceremony featured Command Sgt. Maj. Alfredo Rodriguez as the guest speaker.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, command sergeant major of the 191st RSG, addressed the inductees, emphasizing that noncommissioned officers are the backbone of the Army, entrusted with leading Soldiers, mentoring future leaders and upholding the Army's standards and traditions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9819430
    VIRIN: 260719-Z-GH656-1002
    Resolution: 5109x3370
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

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