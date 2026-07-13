191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

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The 191st Regional Support Group conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2025.



Newly inducted noncommissioned officers from the 191st RSG and the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, participated in the time-honored tradition before an audience of senior noncommissioned officers from the Puerto Rico National Guard. The ceremony featured the NCO oath by Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, command sergeant major of the 191st RSG.