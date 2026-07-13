191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

The 191st Regional Support Group conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2025. The Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Arch is a ceremonial gateway that symbolizes a soldier's official transition from a follower to a leader. Passing through the archway is the physical climax of the induction ceremony, representing the "crossing of the line" into the NCO Corps.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9819444
|VIRIN:
|260719-Z-GH656-1005
|Resolution:
|3178x4204
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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