191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

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The 191st Regional Support Group conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2025. The Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Arch is a ceremonial gateway that symbolizes a soldier's official transition from a follower to a leader. Passing through the archway is the physical climax of the induction ceremony, representing the "crossing of the line" into the NCO Corps.