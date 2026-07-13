191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 191st Regional Support Group conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2025. During the ceremony, NCOs light the candles, a core tradition during a military Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony. It symbolizes the spirit, values, and history of the NCO Corps as newly promoted sergeants transition into leadership roles.