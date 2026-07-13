191st Regional Support Group Welcomes New Noncommissioned Officers During Induction Ceremony

The 191st Regional Support Group conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2025. During the ceremony, NCOs light the candles, a core tradition during a military Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony. It symbolizes the spirit, values, and history of the NCO Corps as newly promoted sergeants transition into leadership roles.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9819437
|VIRIN:
|260719-Z-GH656-1004
|Resolution:
|4602x3479
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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