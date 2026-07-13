260718-N-CF812 WASHINGTON (July 18,2026) The United States Navy Band Commodores perform at the USA250 Washington Tattoo, held in Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University. (U.S.Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9819314
|VIRIN:
|260718-N-CF812-1062
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.