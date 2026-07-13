Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo

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260718-N-CF812 WASHINGTON (July 18,2026) The United States Navy Band Commodores perform at the USA250 Washington Tattoo, held in Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University. Musician 1st Class Ally Albrecht, from St. Louis, Mo., plays a trumpet solo utilizing the colorful sounds of the harmon mute. (U.S.Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)