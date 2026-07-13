Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo

Date Taken: 07.18.2026 Date Posted: 07.19.2026 19:40 Photo ID: 9819313 VIRIN: 260718-N-CF812-1082 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.74 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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