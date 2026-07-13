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    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo [Image 6 of 8]

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    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donovan Klutho 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260718-N-CF812 WASHINGTON (July 18,2026) The United States Navy Band Commodores perform at the USA250 Washington Tattoo, held in Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University. (U.S.Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9819313
    VIRIN: 260718-N-CF812-1082
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo
    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo
    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo
    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo
    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo
    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo
    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo
    Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo

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    Jazz Band
    Commodores
    Navy Band
    America 250

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